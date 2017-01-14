Search for article

Dumaguete pyro group wins Sinulog fireworks contest

10:20 PM January 14th, 2017

Spectators were treated to a light show at the SM City Cebu. (CDN PHOTO/LITO TECSON)

A DUMAGUETE City–based group of pyrotechnics experts won the 9th Sinulog Pyro Spectacular competition held last night at the SM City Cebu.

GSS Fireworks won the competition, with Flash Fireworks of Valenzuela City coming in second and Bermuda Fireworks of Sta. Fe, Bulacan, rounding out the top 3.

Traffic stalled at the mall’s parking lot where the event was held in cooperation with Cebu-based pyrotechnic company Pyroworks International. Six entries joined this year’s Sinulog fireworks competition.

They include Asian Fireworks (Santa Fe, Bulacan), JTA Fireworks (Cagayan de Oro City), and Daguma Fireworks (Iloilo City).

The winners were decided based on quality (25 percent), design (25 percent), timing (25 percent) and audience impact (25 percent).

The board of judges included Rodell Mayor Fuenca, president of the Philippine Folk Dance Society; Chris Millado, artistic director of the Cultural Center of the Philippines (CCP); and Josefina Guillen, chairperson of the National Commission for the Culture and the Arts (NCCA).

Pyroworks International president Brian Lim said this year’s crowd numbered at least 1,000, which is “even larger than last year.”

