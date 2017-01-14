A ‘short and sweet’ Sinulog parade

Organizers said today’s Sinulog Grand Parade “will be short and sweet” for contingents and spectators alike.

Ricky Ballesteros, executive director of the Sinulog Foundation Inc., said 107 dancing contingents signed up for this year’s grand parade, nine less than last year.

“But that does not mean that the celebration will be less festive,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fiesta-goers were also advised to bring raincoats and umbrellas as light to moderate rain is forecast for today.

“The low pressure area had been stationary. That’s why it had been affecting Cebu,” said Romeo Aguirre, weather specialist of the Mactan office of the state weather bureau Pagasa.

At 5 p.m. yesterday, the LPA was at 115 kilometers east-northeast of Catarman, Northern Samar.

The LPA has a small chance to develop into a tropical cyclone because of the northeast monsoon or Amihan.

As of 5 p.m. yesterday, Pagasa Mactan recorded 161.6 millimeters of rain, which is higher than the average normal rainfall of 126.4 millimeters.

Despite the rain, Ballesteros said spectators will still get to see the performances of winning contingents like the Land of Beauty and Bounty contingent of Lanao del Norte that won in the 2016 Free Interpretation (FI) category.

Tribu Katbalaugan that won second in last year’s FI also registered in the Sinulog with the Tangub City Sinanduloy Cultural Troupe that won third place in last year’s Sinulog Based (SB) category.

Tribu Sinanduloy promised to give it their best in today’s performance in a bid to regain their SB championship title before they finally retire from the Sinulog.

“We have been participating in the Sinulog for almost 20 years. You better watch closely. This will be our last participation in the Sinulog. Next year, we will come back in Cebu in another way,” said Tangub Mayor Philip Tan.

Today’s performers consist of 23 dancing contingents (12 in the Sinulog Based category and 11 in the Free Interpretation).

Sinulog organizers are also introducing some changes in Sunday’s grand parade which include the reduction of the Sinulog route by one kilometer.

While dancing will still follow the six-kilometer Sinulog carousel route, actual dancing will now be limited to a road length of only five kilometers.

The one kilometer stretch of the New Imus Road will now be used as assembly area for participants.

Dancers will perform along General Maxilom Avenue, Fuente Osmeña area and Osmeña Boulevard before making their way into the CCSC grand stand stage for judging.

Ballesteros said the change will ensure that all performers reach the CCSC grandstand before the 5 p.m. grand finale that will be followed by the announcement of winners at 6 p.m. Street dancing will start at 9 a.m. while a Mass is being celebrated at the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC) stage.

Instead of the “Best of Cebu” performances by local talents and designers as lunchtime entertainment for grand stand occupants, Ballesteros said, they will now have the grand finals of the Dance Crew finals.