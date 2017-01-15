Sinulog 2017: ‘Paintensity’ dance party stopped

January 15th, 2017 12:53 AM
Crowds gather outside The Greenery, where the ‘Paintensity’ party is being held. (CHRISTIAN MANINGO/CDN PHOTO)
The “Paintensity 2017″ Sinulog dance party at the Greenery, in Barangay Kasambagan, was ordered stopped late last night after crowd control became a problem.
The throngs of party goers, however refused to leave the venue in hopes that the party will still resume.
Details to follow.
