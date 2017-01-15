Search for article

Osmeña officially opens Sinulog 2017

10:28 AM January 15th, 2017

Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña delivers his opening speech at the Cebu City Sports Complex. (CDN PHOTO/MOREXETTE ERRAM

Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña has officially declared the Sinulog Festival 2017 open during his speech earlier at the Cebu City Sports Complex (CCSC) shortly after a mass was held there.

Osmeña also reiterated on prioritizing security, peace and order on the observance of the festival.

“This year we are going to be extremely strict. Very strict. We are interested on quality, not quantity. Our Santo Niño is a child. One of my intentions is to make sure our Sinulog is safe for our children,” Osmeña added.

The contingents for this year’s Sinulog Grand Parade are expected to arrive in the CCSC a few minutes from now.

