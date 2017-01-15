Senior citizen from Davao reported lost in Sinulog crowd

A group of out-of-town Sinulog spectators is looking for a senior citizen who was separated from them while moving through the crowd along P. Del Rosario Street outside the Cebu City Sports Complex on Sunday morning.

Julie Dacay said that she and her five other companions were supposed to buy food when they noticed that her elder sister, 61-year-old Josefa Misoles, was not tailing behind them anymore.

“Magpalit unta mi og mais unya gikan mi nagpalit og Sinulog nga mga t-shirt. Niingon siya nga nga naa sa daw siya’y balikan. Dugay nami naghuwat unya wala pa gihapon siya nakabalik (We were going to buy corn on the cob after buying Sinulog shirts. She said she’s going back for something and we’ve been waiting for her to come back since),” Ducay told Cebu Daily News.

The group came all the way from Davao City and it is their first time to grace the Sinulog festivities.

Misoles was wearing an off-white blouse, shorts and slippers. The group lost her in the crowd at around 9:30 a.m.

Senior Inspector Alvin Llamedo, sector commander of the police team manning the stretch from P. Del Rosario Street to the corner of Sikatuna Street and Imus Avenue, said he has already communicated the incident to other sector commanders so they could track Misoles.