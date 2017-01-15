Sinulog 2017: Power transformer explodes, areas of Osmeña Blvd without power

A VECO transformer on Osmeña Blvd near the PLDT office bursted around 11:15 am. Witnesses in the area reported hearing 3 loud banging sounds. The damaged transformer caused a blackout in some areas in Osmeña Blvd, including the police station.
VECO personnel are on the way to fix it, according to the Fuente Police Station. Only the electrical post was damaged.
The transformer caused a sudden blackout at the Cebu City Sports Complex (CCSC) Grandstand where Sinulog activities are taking place. But power was quickly restored.
The explosion also caused power interruption in Barangay Sambag 1 and Sambag 2.
