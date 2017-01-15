Pickpockets victimize spectators at the Sinulog grand parade

Despite the tight security, pickpockets still made a heyday, carting away over P200,000 worth of cash and gadgets stolen from six individuals in separate incidents victimizing spectators, including foreigners, of the Sinulog grand parade along the Fuente Osmeña Boulevard area.

Among of the victims was Pepito Calacdang who lost his LG V10 worth P12,000 and US$80 dollars cash, Capital one card and a Visa debit card, according to a complaint Calacdang filed and blottered by the Fuente Osmeña police.

A Tessa Marie Ebart also reported to the Fuente Osmeña police that she lost P6,000 in cash, $200 in Canadian dollars, a Visa credit card, an ATM card, her driver’s license and birth certificate.

On the other hand, stolen from Lamberto Absin was an iPhone 6 Plus gold worth P62,000.

The Fuente police blotter also contained the report of three foriegners who were victims of pickpockets.

One identified himself as Daniel Intano, a German national who lost his Samsung J7 phone worth P15,000, P5000 cash, ATM cards, a driver’s license and social security identification card.

Another tourist, American Juleth Hlauka, lost his Samsung J7 estimated to be worth around P13,999; while Canadian Kelvin Young lost his Visa card, an ATM card, health insurance cards and $350 Canadian dollars in cash.