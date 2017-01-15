Celebrity sightings at the Sinulog Grand Parade

STARS from the country’s two biggest TV networks came down to the Queen City of the South, bringing more fun and excitement to yesterday’s Sinulog grand parade.

Loud cheers and chants from fans welcomed the stars from both GMA-7 and ABS-CBN as they joined in the route going to the Cebu City Sports Complex, on board their respective floats.

The estimated over a million crowd for this year’s Sinulog were able to got a glimpse of Kapamilya stars Daniel Matsunaga and Tommy Esguerra and actor Neil Coleta.

“A Love to Last” star Bea Alonzo, on board a separate float, also greeted her Cebuano fans, as well as the stars of top-rating primetime action series, “FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano”—Coco Martin, Yassi Pressman, Arjo Atayde and Onyok.

Social media personality Rowell Ucat, also known as Medyo Maldito, was with his “on-and-off girlfriend” Snake Princess.

Boarding the Palawan Pawnshop float were former basketball player turned actor Benjie Paras and his son, Kobe together with Mommy Dionisia Pacquiao.

At the M Lhuillier float was Kapamilya actor Jericho Rosales, the brand’s latest endorser.

The Sinulog grand parade also highlighted the new and upcoming shows of GMA-7 or the or Kapuso network.

Phenomenal loveteam Alden Richards and Maine Mendoza led the Kapuso Karavan float as they did live opening spiels to Sunday PinaSaya (SPS) yesterday. The two will topbill “Destined To Be Yours,” their first ever teleserye together which will soon air on prime time slot early this year.

Fans of the two stars cheered as the onscreen couple’s sweetness was felt during their spiels as they gave live updates about this year’s Sinulog festivities.

Alden has been a frequent celebrity attending the Sinulog, but it was Maine’s first time.

The guys from the leading primetime series “Meant To Be,” Jak Roberto, Ken Chan, Ivan Dorschner and Addy Raj also participated the grand parade together with Mika de la Cruz.

Jennylyn Mercado with her leading man, GilCuerva, stars from the upcoming Philippine adaptation of the blockbuster Korean drama series “My Love from the Stars,” were also present for the Kapuso Karavan, greeting their fans, “Pit Senyor!”