SURPRISE GREETING

During the second day novena for the Sto. Niño, the priest asked everyone inside and outside the Basilica Minore del Sto. Niño to bow their heads and then he blessed them.

Minutes before the Mass ended, the celebrant was going to say his final prayer for the church goers when the announcer suddenly shouted “Viva Pit Senyor!” which startled the priest and earned a laugh from the crowd.

NO SOUR FACES

A security guard told jokes and asked churchgoers to be patient to prevent them from harassing each other as they jostled for position inside the crowded church.

On seeing a couple entering the church, he advised them: “Ayaw intawn mo pagmug-ot mosulod mo sa simbahan aron dili sad malain si Sto. Niño,” the guard said.

(Don’t enter the church looking upset so the Sto. Niño won’t be displeased with you.)

Instead of being irritated, the churchgoers were smiling as they entered the church.

DISCIPLINED INMATES

A priest was celebrating Mass in one of the jails in Cebu City during the visitation of the image of Señor Sto. Niño.

He said it was his first time to celebrate Mass in jail, and he was surprised at the attitude of the inmates there.

“I see how they are disciplined. I can say they are more attentive than some churchgoers I know who attend Mass just so they could sit close to their sweethearts,” the priest said in Cebuano.