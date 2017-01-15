Baby dressed like Sto. Niño draws attention

A NINE-MONTH old baby dressed up as the Señor Sto. Niño caught the attention of spectators in yesterday’s Sinulog grand parade.

Despite the weather, Ashley Nicole Anudling looked comfortable as spectators posed for photos with her along Osmeña Boulevard.

“This is one way of expressing my devotion to Señor Sto. Niño,” Ashley’s mother Shereme said.

Yesterday marked the fourth day baby Ashley wore the red and gold Sto. Niño costume, with the first three days spent inside the Basilica Minore del Sto. Niño.

“Many people asked for selfies. I am just happy watching my daughter and people telling me she looked like the Holy Child,” Shereme said.

She spent P1,500 for the costume and plans to buy another one next year. The mother and daughter watched the contingent from Barangay Labangon, Cebu City.

Labangon won the Sinulog sa Barangay last week to secure a spot for yesterday’s Sinulog grand parade.

Since most of the roads were closed yesterday, Shereme and her family took a jeepney from Labangon and got off at V. Rama Street.

They walked more than one kilometer to reach their area near the Department of Health (DOH-7) office at Osmeña Boulevard.