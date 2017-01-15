No signal, no problem for Sinulog visitors

FIRST time visitors to Cebu City’s Sinulog chose to enjoy yesterday’s grand parade and dance presentation rather than dwell on the inconvenience caused by the tight security and the temporary cell site shutdown.

Max Cañada, a 21-year old from Asturias town, Cebu, didn’t mind standing for hours with her sister and friends along the parade route to watch the dancing contingents strut their stuff along the Fuente Osmeña Circle.

“The (cell site) shutdown and the absence of signals is not a big deal. It was for the benefit of the many. We have nothing to worry too, we have Sto. Nino,” Cañada said.

While others were enjoying the sights, cousins Mateo Delarita, Nino Cortez, Shem Garciano and Stephanie Gonzalvo, aged seven to 12 years old, marked their first Sinulog experience selling mineral water, soda and snacks.

They walked the long stretch of road along Osmeña Boulevard that was reserved as parade route to sell food and drink to spectators.

Delarita said they enjoyed watching both the parade and earning a profit at the same time.

“It is our first time, we are also having fun while selling,” Delarita said in Cebuano.

An ice cream vendor, Regino Erad of Barangay Banawa, Cebu City said he hoped for good weather and a safe celebration of the Sinulog for everyone in the city.

“I am praying that there will be no accidents,” the 60-year-old Erad said in Cebuano.

Erad, who looked forward to selling all his ice cream yesterday, said this year’s Sinulog celebration was more orderly than last year’s.

Another Cebuano native, 30-year-old real estate agent Mary Grace Zamora of Barangay Lamacan in Argao town, still enjoyed the Sinulog grand parade despite the strict security detail and zero signal.

Dressed in her cut and style white Sinulog shirt, Zamora stood up along Osmeña Boulevard with her friends as they took photos and watched the contingents.

“We were able to focus and enjoy the performances because of the zero signal,” she said.

Carlito Abellana, a retired overseas worker, said the parade was better this year.

“I think fewer people this year. Before Osmeña Boulevard was crowded,” he told Cebu Daily News.

He said he was confident that everything would be fine because the Sto. Niño would protect the Cebuanos.

A native of Barangay Poblacion in Talisay City, Abellana and his family waited for the Talisay City Central School contingent to pass by Osmeña Boulevard and they cheered on the contingent as they passed by the area.

Security personnel were deployed five to 10 meters apart along Osmeña Boulevard and Jones Avenue.

Ropes were used to cordon the area./USJ-R Intern Vanisa Soriano