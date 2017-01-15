Sinulog: An undying dance of praise

Hundreds gathered inside and outside the Basilica Minore del Santo Niño in downtown Cebu City on a starless night on Saturday, clouds hiding the moon from view, only to lift their hands to call out to the Holy Child.

Not even the drizzle could dampen the faith of Cebuanos to the Child Jesus, the Señor Santo Niño, as they danced the traditional Sinulog on the eve of the Feast of the Holy Child.

Images of Sto. Niño, in different sizes and adorned in various garments, were raised up in the air as the crowd shouted “Pit Señor!” while they danced the traditional three steps forward-two steps back of the Sinulog, some only swaying side to side.

Then, as if heaven opened up to receive praises and petitions from people down on earth that night, some of the clouds dissipated and the drizzle stopped.

Jasper Osorno, 13, could have just stayed at home in Barangay Labangon with his twin, Japeth, but he chose to be with his parents, Carolina and Orin, that night.

“I went with them so I can offer my praise to Señor Santo Niño. I also thanked him for all the blessings He has given to us, for the food and everything,” he said in Cebuano, walking home right after the traditional Sinulog dance with a small image of the Holy Child in his hands.

This year was Jasper’s second time to join the Sinulog with his parents. Aside from praise and thanksgiving, he also asked the Holy Child for the transformation and recovery of persons whose lives were destroyed by illegal drugs.

Maricris Nator, 33, and her partner Jimmy, 47, have been consistently joining the Fiesta Señor activities since they got together 10 years ago. Among the things they have asked from the Santo Niño is a child of their own, but Maricris said they are not in a hurry.

“We’re praying for that, but we’re just waiting when we will be given a child. There are still a lot of people that depend on us,” said Maricris while her partner, Jimmy, carried on his shoulder a three-foot image of Sto. Niño adorned in gold satin clothes.

The couple runs a game fowl business in Barangay Tabunok in Talisay City, southern Cebu. Every year, they ask for good health for their families in Cebu and good health and safety for their kin abroad.

Maricris said that ever since she started praying to the Santo Niño when she was a child, never has He failed her.

For Arsinia Lordan, 53, the health of her five children and 11 grandchildren always comes first in her petitions to Sto. Niño.

“I prayed for good health for me, my children and grandchildren. I also asked Him to help hurdle every challenges,” said Lordan, a resident of Barangay San Isidro in Talisay City who has been joining Fiesta Señor activities since 1980.

Every year, she joins processions, attends novena masses and the traditional Sinulog dance. And, since then, “Santo Niño has never failed me,” she said.

The one-hour traditional Sinulog dance this year was led by Palo Archbishop John Du, after the Mass he officiated.

After the final blessing, devotees witnessed a grand fireworks display at the Basilica.