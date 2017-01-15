Lanao, Tangub are Sinulog ’17 champs

One defended its crown, another took back what it lost, and still another one got its first championship.

Three different stories came out in this year’s Sinulog Grand Parade where the Land of Beauty and Bounty of Lanao del Norte, the Sinanduloy Cultural Troupe of Tangub City and the Tribu Katbalaugan of Catbalogan City emerged as champions for the Free Interpretation (FI), Sinulog-Based (SB) and Street Dancing categories respectively.

The clear and unique storyline of uniting Muslims and Christians represented by the Dimaporo and Quibranza families through the “kanduri” or the grand call for celebration by Maranaos, sealed the win for the Lanao del Norte contingent.

Nestor Jardin, chairman of the board of judges for the FI category, said Lanao’s concept which translated clearly into their overall performance where they showed different folk dances like the Tinikling, gave them the crown for the second straight year.

“Lanao had a very well thought-out production. It was a total production including a unique story line about peacemaking between Christians and Muslims. . . . They were also excellent in terms of performance in precision and energy,” Jardin told reporters shortly after the announcement of winners, which was not done in previous years.

He added that even with their huge props, Lanao made sure that their presentation did not neglect the dancers and their routines, unlike other contingents which “overdo” the choreography of their props.

Lanao, who bested 10 other contingents in their category, will be getting P1 million in today’s awarding ceremony at the Cebu City Sports Center and P100,000 for winning the Best in Musicality for the F1 category.

Jardin also lauded the other winners, but cited Tribu Katbalaugan for its novel concept of using bats as the main theme in their performance.

Champs again

Meanwhile, the Sinanduloy Cultural Troupe lived up to its name and reputation as the contingent with the most number of championships under its belt in the history of the Sinulog Festival as it took back the crown in the SB category. This is their 12th championship.

It was a sweet victory as they have not won the grand parade in the last three years. Their last championship was in 2013.

Tangub City Mayor Philip Tan said they were nervous during the announcement of the winners.

“We thank the Sto. Niño and the Lord that we won. It’s a plus for us. We’re happy. We (my wife and I) cried,” Tan said.

Tan earlier said that they will be taking a break from joining the Sinulog grand parade starting next year. But he said they will still be back next year in a “different level” as they will be doing shows and exhibits in Cebu. They will still dance at the Basilica Minore del Santo Niño as an offering.

Rodel Fronda, chairman of the board of judges for the SB category, said Sinanduloy’s years of experience as dancers were evident in their clean and well-synchronized performance.

“I always look into the dance itself, the combination, the movements. The sets and the movement should connive. Tangub had veteran dancers compared to others. Their presentation was not fast-paced and we can see the veneration in their performance,” said Fronda who is the current president of the Philippine Folk Dance Society.

Tangub City also won second place in the Best in Musicality with P50,000 and also second place in the Street Dancing category where they won another P700,000. (For the other SB category winners, See table of winners.)

First win

In the Street Dancing category, the Tribu Katbalaugan of Catbalogan City, Samar dethroned defending champion and local favorite Lumad Basakanon of Barangay Basak San Nicolas.

It’s their first championship in the Sinulog Grand Parade.

Lordinio Vergara, chairman of the board of judges, said they focused on the crowd’s participation and reactions during the street dancing.

“The bats (props) of Tribu Katbalaugan really attracted the crowd. Performance-wise, they were also very good. They made the audience part of their performance,” he said.

Vergara is the Physical Education, Recreation, Dance and Sports Division head of the Philippine Normal University.