CDN Sinulog Booth a big hit for fiesta revelers

THRONGS of Sinulog revelers from different ages took a pause from watching the colorful Mardi Gras to drop by the Cebu Daily News booth to capture and preserve their Sinulog moments.

By just purchasing a copy of CDN, Bandera or Phil. Daily Inquirer, the revelers could have their photo taken at the CDN photo booth, donning on playful props like artsy masks or colorful hats or get a free henna tattoo as their Sinulog souvenir.

They posed behind a blown-up front page of CDN with a headline that read “Sinulog Hottie Spotted!”

On the other hand, those who fancied having a tattoo but could not dare have a permanent one were given henna tattoos, with designs ranging from tribal scrolls and mythical creatures to floral patterns and butterflies.

CDN’s very own icon, Siloy, also visited the booth and drew the stream of passing revelers to stop by and strike a pose or two with him.

Kids and even their parents patiently lined up at the booth for the treats and as they waited their turn, they also got to know the latest news and information by leafing through the pages of their CDN and PDI copies.

Among those who dropped by the booth was Diana Bechayda, 22, a hotel reservations clerk from Boracay.

It was her and her four friends’ first time to experience the Sinulog festivities and so having their “groupfie” taken was, to her, the best idea to capture their first Sinulog experience.

“Para na rin may remembrance kami pagbalik ng Boracay (So we have something to remember like this experience when we go back to Boracay),” she said.

They also had the chance to win freebies like paper fans, ballpens, scratch pads and Guyito stuffed dolls.

CDN marketing services officer Cheche Lara said that the Sinulog crowd can expect even more treats and freebies next year.

“The Sinulog experience will not be complete without these treats. Next year, they can expect more fun and exciting activities in store for them,” she said.