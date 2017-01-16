Christian-Muslim unity dance wins top prize in Sinulog grand parade

Their portrayal of the Christian-Muslim unity won for the province of Lanao del Norte a back-to-back championship in the Sinulog grand parade.

Lanao’s 96 dancers and 200 propsmen impressed judges as they bested 10 other contingents in the Free Interpretation (FI) category.

“Lanao had a very well thought of production. It was a total production including a unique storyline about peacemaking between Christians and Muslims. They were also excellent in terms of performance in precision and energy,” said Nestor Jardin, chairman sa board of judges sa FI category and past president of the Cultural Center of the Philippines(CCP).

But victory was even sweeter for the Sinanduloy Cultural Troupe of Tangub City after they regained the championship crown in the Sinulog-based category, after three years of drought.

Their veneration made them the judges’ choice from among the 12 participants in the SB category.

“I always look into the dance itself, the combination, the movements. The sets and the movement should connive. Tangub had veteran dancers compared to others. Their presentation was not fast-paced and we can see the veneration in their performance,” said Rodel Fronda, chairman of board of judges in the SB category and president of the Philippine Folk Dance Society.

Tangub only placed third in the 2016 Sinulog SB competition, next to Carcar City Division -2nd and Kulturang Placereño, Placer Masbate – 1st.

A consistent crowd favorite, Tangub made a comeback in Sunday’s grand parade after missing the championship crown for the last three years.

The group won the most number of championship crowns, totalling to with 11 titles, since they first joined in grand parade in 1994.

The winners are as follows:



Free Interpretation Category



Ritual Presentation: 5th – Municipality of Asturias; 4th – Lumad Basakanon; 3rd – Dumagauete Sandurot Festival; 2nd – Tribu Katbalaugan, Catbalogan City; and 1st – Lanao del Norte.

Best in Musicality: 5th – Dumaguete Sandurot Festival; 4th – Tribu Katbalaugan, Catbalogan City; 3rd – Municipality of Asturias; 2nd – Lumad Basakanon; and 1st – Lanao del Norte.

Best in Costume: Municipality of Asturias

Sinulog-based Category

Ritual Presentation: 5th – Municipality of Tuburan; 4th – Talisay City; 3rd – Danao Youth Cultural Troupe; 2nd – Carcar City; and 1st – Sinanduloy Cultural Troupe, Tangub City.

Best in Musicality: 5th – Labangon; 4th – Municipality of Dumanjug; 3rd – Carcar City; 2nd – Sinanduloy Cultural Troupe, Tangub City; and 1st – Talisay City.

Best in Costume: Talisay City

Best in Street Dance: 5th – Dumaguete Sandurot Festival; 4th – Lumad Basakanon; 3rd – Municipality of Tuburan; 2nd – Sinanduloy Dance Troupe, Tangub City; and 1st – Tribu Katbalaugan, Catbalogan City