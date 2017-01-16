Quisumbing suspends classes in Mandaue City public schools

Due to the continuous downpour affecting Cebu, Mandaue City Mayor Luis Gabriel Quisumbing has declared class suspensions in public schools in the city.

In a Facebook status he posted at around 7 a.m. on Monday, Quisumbing said he consulted with the Department of Education (DepEd) and the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) and decided to suspend the classes in all public schools from preschool to high school levels.

“After consultation with PAGASA and DepEd this morning and reports from several schools that are experiencing rising water levels, I have decided to suspend classes in all Public Preschools to High Schools today January 16, 2017 in Mandaue City.”

Quisumbing added in another post that the city’s rescue team is currently conducting rescue operations in Canduman as Mahiga Creek was reported to have overflowed.