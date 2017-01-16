Search for article

Pagasa issues rainfall warning over Cebu; warns of flashfloods and landslides

09:02 AM January 16th, 2017

Screenshot of Pagasa's rainfall warning for Cebu.

Cebu will experience light to moderate rains on Monday because of existing low pressure area (LPA).

“We have issued rainfall warning for the whole Cebu province today,” Vhan Singson, weather specialist of Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) Mactan told Cebu Daily News.

Cebu is under yellow alert today, which means flooding and landslide incidents are likely. All disaster risk and management groups are advised to closely monitor the weather.

Since 3 a.m on Monday, Pagasa Mactan has recorded 40 millimeters of rain.

Singson said that the accumulated rainfall can cause flashfloods and landslides to high risk areas in Cebu.

Singson said the rains continue to affect Cebu since the LPA has not moved and has been stationary in the eastern Visayas since last Saturday.

As of 8 a.m today, the LPA was at 100 kilometers east of Eastern Samar.

Singson however said that there is a low probability that the LPA will become a tropical cyclone.

