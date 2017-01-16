Classes in Cebu province suspended

Classes were ordered suspended in Cebu province and Mandaue City on Monday following continuous rains affecting the entire province.

Mandaue City Mayor Gabriel Luis Quisumbing posted at around 7 a.m. announcing his decision to suspend classes in the city due to the unfavorable weather conditions and reports of rising water levels in some creeks in the city.

An hour later, Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction Management Council head Baltazar Tribunalo also went on radio to relay the decision of Cebu Gov. Hilario Davide III to also suspend classed in the province.

Classes in public schools from preschool to high school levels are suspended.

Tribunalo said in an interview with radio dyAB that they are also monitoring effects of rise in water level in the different localities.

Pagasa has also issued rainfall warning puting Cebu under yellow alert which means light to moderate rains will continue to affect the entire province the whole day.

It also warned of flashfloods and landslides brought about by continuous downpour. The weather bureau advised all disaster risk reduction groups to keep monitoring their areas.

Meanwhile, Cebu City government has not issued any cancelation of classes as of 9:20 a.m. despite reports of several landslide incidents and overflowing of creeks.

Nagiel Bañacia, head of the City Disaster Risk Reduction Management Council In Cebu City, said lose soil covered mountain roads in Sitio Kan-irag in Barangay Sirao and in Sitio Lupa in Barangay Sapangdaku.

“Totally closed ang nga dalan,” said Bañacia

Bañacia said he already dispatched heavy equipment to clear lose soil from the two mountain roads.

As of 8:30 am, landslide incidents were reported in Sitio Tabok Metropolis Subdivision in Barangay Pit-os, sitio Garahe in Busay, at the back of the Binaliw barangay hall and in lower Agsungot all in Cebu City.

The city’s quick response team were also deployed to monitor rise in water level at the Mahiga Creek.

Floodwater at the creek is about to overflow and may pose danger to nearby occupants, he added.

Flooding has also affected the Mandaue City relocation site in Barangay Paknaan while the Butuanon River is about to overflow.