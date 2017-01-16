Quisumbing orders pre-emptive evacuation in some Mandaue City barangays

At least 60 families were evacuated in different barangays in Mandaue City on Monday morning in the wake of heavy rains that triggered floods in some parts of Cebu.

Mandaue City Mayor Gabriel Luis Quisimbing said he ordered a pre-emptive evacuation of families living in Barangays Paknaan, Alang-Alang and Canduman which are near the Butuanon Butuanon River which overflowed.

He said in an interview with radio dyAB that at least 60 families from the Paknaan relocation site were also asked to evacuate after water from the Butuanon River stated to flood their area.

Quisimbing said he already directed personnel from the City Social Welfare Office to prepare relief goods for the flood victims “to also make the evacuation centers a little more comfortable for the evacuees.”

Quisumbing said he would also order forced evacuation if needed to especially secure the children.

“We don’t want children to play in the river,” he said.

An eight-year-old drowned last week after he was washed by floodwaters from the Butuanon River.