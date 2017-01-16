Cell signals to be turned off to secure Miss Universe events

CEBU CITY—Cellular phone signal will be shut down in some parts of Lapu-Lapu City on Mactan Island, Cebu on Tuesday and Wednesday for Miss Universe swimwear competition.

The National Telecommunications Commission approved the request of Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7) to turn off the telecommunication signals in Lapu-Lapu at certain hours on Jan. 17 and Jan. 18.

“The same security arrangements we used during the Sinulog will be used for the Ms Universe event,” said Chief Supt. Noli Taliño, PRO-7 director.

Mobile phone signals in Lapu-Lapu City, he said, would be turned off starting 4 a.m. until the Ms Universe events are over.