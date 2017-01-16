An exciting 2017 for PrimaryHomes

ON its 25th year, the region’s most reliable partner in real estate development PrimaryHomes, Inc. (PHI) expands its sales office at SM City Cebu to better serve its burgeoning client base and showcase its growing residential inventory.

Officially launched on January 9, the expansion provides a more comfortable space where partner agents can comfortably transact and do their business. The bigger sales office boasts of more training rooms where PHI can hold its seminars and up-skill courses for its roster of agents.

25 years of quality

PrimaryHomes celebrates its 25th year this 2017. PHI has been at the forefront in pioneering property development in Cebu City.

The success of PHI is attributed to the company’s continued commitment to stay true to its motto of being “Your Reliable Partner”, according to Ramero Espina, PHI Vice President for Sales and Marketing. “Delivering quality houses and condominiums is our word of honor”, said Espina.

“We take pride in the quality of our homes and condominiums which have translated to repeat sales from loyal customers,” he adds.

Today, it has expanded across the Visayas and Mindanao region. It also plans to grow homes in growth areas that have good investment potential.

Aside from expanding its residential developments in Cebu, PrimaryHomes, Inc. is expected to bring its notable quality and excellent service to new areas of expansion outside the province of Cebu. In the tourist haven of Bohol, the company has already developed 3 projects and has 2 additional projects in the pipeline.

Dumaguete City, famous for being a university and tourist town, is the next destination where PrimaryHomes will make its mark of offering a house and lot development that caters to young and growing families through its range of starter homes, townhouses, and single-detached housing units.

“We’ve always been branded as a quality developer,” Espina proudly states and adds, “but we’re also known to make these developments within financial reach to most Filipino families.” Flexible financing and friendly rates offered by PHI translates to affordable homes. Depending on the financing, some units can have monthly investments for as low as P5,000 per month. The dream of owning a home is made a reality through PHI.

PrimaryHomes’ 25 years of experience has produced over 40 developments in Cebu and the neighboring provinces. The coming year will definitely be an exciting one for the company given all these exciting plans ahead; the company continues its commitment of being a reliable partner in real estate to Filipinos. For more information, please contact (032) 254-7188 or visit their website at www.primaryhomes.com. /PR