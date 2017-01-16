Live the privilege with Radisson Blu’s Elite Plus

A lifestyle of prestige awaits for the most discerning of choices with the valuable benefits of Radisson Blu Cebu’s exclusive membership program Elite Plus.

For P 3,888 net per card, enjoy year-round savings on rooms, dining, services and access to irresistible offers.

Book your next stay with 20% savings on the best available rate with inclusions of welcome amenity and breakfast buffet for two (2). Feast to your heart’s content all days of the week and get 20% off when dining at Feria. Birthday celebrants accompanied by a minimum of two (2) paying guests also get to dine for free. Avail 15% savings when dining at the other hotel outlets such as Urban Table, Dilmah t-Bar, Pool Bar, Lobby Bar and the soon-to-open Sushi and Sake Bar.

Reward yourself on your next spa session and get 30% savings on all massages and body treatments at Spa ESC. Host your wedding or social event at Radisson and avail a maximum discount of P 20,000. Members can also get complimentary use of venue for photography for any event. Benefits also apply at Park Inn by Radisson in Davao and Clark with 15% savings on daily rate in room bookings.

Be on the Elite status. Visit the Elite Plus desk located at the hotel lobby from 9AM to 5PM daily.

For inquiries and reservations, please call 402 9900 or email eliteplus.cebu@radisson.com. /PR