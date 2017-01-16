Alleviating poverty through social partnerships

A collaborative meeting between the School of Business and Economics of the University of San Carlos (USC), Ramon Aboitiz Foundation Inc. (RAFI) and Santa Clara University of California took place on January 7 to discuss possible steps and program initiatives with the aim to sustain and improve the micro-entrepreneurs of Cebu.

RAFI said that with partnerships with the academic institutions and the skills of their students and faculty it would be easier to hit their target; and that is to better the lives of those micro-entrepreneurs through the community-based programs.

Fr. Dionisio Miranda, SVD the university president of USC said that universities are created in order to address the various needs of society. With poverty alleviation as its core, Fr. Miranda is more than happy to be part of this very significant collaboration.

USC has done a number of research-based community extension service for years, but this one will be quite different. Extensive research is needed to modify Santa Clara University’s programs to better suit the Philippines.

In addition, Dr. Challoner Matero, the dean of USC’s Business and Economics said that whatever will be the outputs of their research they will make sure to implement it on the grounds together with the new programs from Santa Clara University.

This is just the first of many meetings for this new collaboration. /Immae Lachica