Chan Lim Visual Art Exhibit set at SM Seaside



STARTING January 21 until February 5 this year, the Chan Lim Family of Artists and Students will showcase an art exhibit dubbed as ‘An exhibit of Chinese and Western Paintings’ at the Mountain Wing Atrium of SM Seaside City Cebu.

The Chan Lim Family of Artists has been engaged in the arts for almost half a century. Presently, there are three generations of Chan Lim artists who use a wide variety of media, styles and techniques to incorporate Western into Eastern art.

The passion of Chan Lim, the family patriarch, lies in Oil and Watercolor. While most of his art are on canvas, he has ventured into porcelain plates, Asian lanterns and fans to infuse Western techniques into the traditional Eastern art.

In celebration of the Chinese New Year 2017, the Chan Lim family of artists and students will be mounting an exhibit to be launched with a free painting workshop for the public and some other media personnel together with some student artists in different art schools in the city.

The Chan Lim Family of Artists and Students has been conducting visual arts exhibit around SM Malls nationwide, and will launch its first exhibit in SM Seaside City Cebu on the 21st of January, 3PM.

Check out SM Seaside City Cebu (Official) on Facebook and Instagram for more of the top of the line events on arts and culture or visit www.chanlim.com to know more about Chinese and Western arts introduced by Chan Lim himself.