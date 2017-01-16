Queen Rising in the Pacific



CEBU is the new cradle of the service industry where Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) stands out. Big companies with gallant portfolios have been coming in to the Queen City of the South to expand their businesses.

The thriving BPO industry has in turn boosted the growth of real estate. The demand is high for both residential and commercial spaces, with the BPO industry considered as the biggest market source. In the last five years, Cebu’s real estate market has averaged 21% in annual growth, making it apparent that the region has become an investment hotspot.

Tapping into Cebu’s impressive economic performance, Asia’s leading property developer Hongkong Land and local real estate visionary Taft Properties have partnered to develop a game-changing master-planned township called Mandani Bay. It is the most expansive and thoughtfully conceived real estate project in recent years, envisioned to transform Cebu into a world-class lifestyle destination, very much like Australia’s Sydney Harbour, Hong Kong’s Victoria Harbour, and Singapore’s Marina Bay.

With an overwhelming market response, Mandani Bay leads the charge in changing the landscape of real estate in the country. This roaring performance proves just how adaptable Cebu is in urban transformations. Mandani Bay is a unique concept, a mixed-use development sprawled along the Mactan Channel that blends distinctive residential configurations with premium office spaces and retail offerings, resulting in an entire new cosmopolitan lifestyle that is projected to usher in even more investors in the coming years.

Cebu has climbed to 7th in Tholons’ Top 100 IT/BPO investment destinations in the world, a notch higher from last year’s 8th. This consistent rise will only increase the demand for Grade A real estate, one that Mandani Bay has shown to be most viable at a time when the people are embracing a lifestyle transformation of world-class levels. Cebu is indeed the Queen City of the South, and it is steadily rising as an economic powerhouse in the Pacific. /PR