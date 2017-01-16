Road to Forever at Montebello Villa Hotel’s Wedding Diaries

CEBU’S Only Garden Hotel Montebello Villa Hotel showed that love is in the air for couples in Wedding Diaries: A Prelude to Forever at Luis y Merceditas ballroom last November 24.

A wedding supplier’s night, it was attended by wedding coordinators, decorators, stylists, entertainers, singers, and fashion designers.

Ms. Eve Marie Grace Kintanar, Sr. Sales & Marketing Manager, said that it was the first time in the hotel’s 44-year history to organize a suppliers night for people engaged in the wedding industry.

“All throughout the years, you have been there for us. Because of you, we became Cebu’s wedding hub, and we are thankful for that,” said. Kintanar.

“In Montebello Villa Hotel, we want our guests, especially these couples, to feel intimate especially in this special occasion. We want them to feel at home especially in this once in a lifetime experience,” she added.

Renowned Cebu fashion designers Dexter Alazas, Mary Ty-Aparis, Ronald Enrico, Rei Escario, and Lord Maturan showcased their best wedding dresses, which were then worn by the models of Admire models.

Also present during the event were 15 couples who wanted to know more what these wedding suppliers can offer.

