Philippine Sports Institute launched

In the hopes of forming a “healthy and stronger Philippine Team,” the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) launched the Philippine Sports Institute (PSI) Monday afternoon at the PSC Multi-Purpose Arena in Pasig City.

The event was graced by the country’s major sports stakeholders led by PSC Chairman William ‘Butch’ Ramirez.

Philippine Olympic Committee President Jose “Peping” Cojuangco also attended the major undertaking.

The launching of the PSI is in line with President Rodrigo Duterte’s directive to build a strong sports community.

“To all the athletes and coaches, we promise to take care of you. We will build a healthy and stronger team. We will also develop the grassroots level,” said Ramirez.