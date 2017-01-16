Canoy vows to win world crown by KO

Rising Cebuano boxer Joey “Canoy J Singwangcha” Canoy is looking for a knockout win against South African Hekkie “Hexecutioner” Budler when they tangle for the vacant International Boxing Organization (IBO) World Flyweight title on Feb. 4 in Gauteng, South Africa.

This will be Canoy’s biggest fight that’s why he prepared for it for four months already and sparred with the best boxers available in his training camp to fulfill his promise of putting the South African former world champion to sleep.

“My only chance of winning this fight is by knockout. I know I have a big chance of winning against him but I have to always remember never to be complacent because Budler is also a very good boxer,” Canoy told CDN.

The 23-year old Mandaue City based boxer from General Santos City, has 12 wins, six by knockout, two losses and a draw. He won the Philippine Boxing Federation (PBF) minimum weight title last year and impressed boxing fans with his never-say-die attitude inside the ring.

“I am in top condition right now and I have a very good training camp. I will do everything to knockout Budler and win this world title,” added Canoy.

His sparring partners are Renoel Pael (21-4-1,11KOs), Melmark Dignos (6-1, 0KOs) and Ellias Aquino.

The 28-year old Budler meanwhile, has 30 wins, two losses along with nine knockouts. He is the former WBA and IBO world minimum weight champion when he defeated fellow South African Simphiwe Khonco last year.

Canoy’s training camp is under the watchful eyes of veteran trainer Brix Flores at the Flores Boxing Gym in Mandaue City. They will leaave for Gauteng,South Africa on January 28.