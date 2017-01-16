Sisters of Mary Boystown to continue learning from Parmis’ sports clinic

VAN HALEN Parmis sees a lot of potential with the boys in the Sisters of Mary Boystown school.

Because of this, Parmis, assistant coach of the University of the Visayas (UV) collegiate basketball team, will continue teaching sports to the kids in the school in the hopes of producing future winning athletes.

“I believe that the boys of Sisters of Mary Boystown will excel in sports because they are housed in one place and are academically excellent,” Parmis said. “These are the two main aspects coaches seek in an athlete.”

His next clinic is scheduled Jan. 28. Around 1,600 beneficiaries of the Sisters of Mary Boys Town School are expected to take part of this clinic that will add arnis, table tennis and volleyball to its menu.

Parmis started holding basketball clinics last December then organized a bigger one on Jan 7-8 that served as an outreach activity to celebrate his birthday on Jan. 9. That clinic already offered classes for basketball, football, swimming, running and lawn tennis.

“I was awed with the thousands of boys who were willing to learn that’s why I was encouraged to continue this project and bring in more sports to teach these boys become competitive athletes,” Parmis said.

Helping out Parmis is the Cebu Provincial Sports Commission (CPSC) and UV. Other noted names who are helping in the clinic are Cebuana Olympian Mary Joy Tabal and her trainer John Philip Dueñas, UV lawn tennis coaches Fritz Tabura and his daughter, Freza, and USPF football head coach Eleazar Toledo. Volunteer coaches for basketball were

Bon Rosito of Don Bosco Technology Center, Benjamin Alcaraz of Cebu Institute of Technology-University and Rommel Rasmo of the Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu.

In order for the outreach program to continue, Parmis hopes more coaches are willing to volunteer for the kids of Sisters of Mary Boystown.

“This (clinic) will grow bigger if the volunteer coaches and athletes are willing to continue what they have started. We will soon consider this institute as a breeding ground of Cebu’s future athletes because I have seen the boys’ full potential and enthusiasm when we conduct the clinic,” Parmis said.