Cebu’s karatekas to compete in Malaysia

CEBU’S Hayashi-ha Shituryukai Karatedo Team is gearing up for next month’s 8th Hayashi-ha Asia Pacific Championships and the 7th Silent Knight Karate Cup in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Headed by sensei Reynante Vidal, the team will be fielding in 15 karatekas, who will see action in various divisions.

One of the team’s top bet, Reynante’s 13-year-old son Rafael, will be the team’s lone bet in the 7th Silent Knight Karate Cup. He will join the rest of the team in the 8th Hayashi-ha Asia Pacific Championships.

ADVERTISEMENT

Vidal will be joined in the competition by siblings Ricah Faith and Ayanna Lein Vidal.

The rest of the team will have Stephen Durano, Franzel Yannah Cainila, Enzo Nirel Hipulan, Christine Marie Sacedon, Maria Leonor Sacedon, Eliza Marie Sacedon, Mico Joaquin Lavadia, Aimee Donz, Daisy Mae Camero, Andy Bryle Opinion, Carlo Pajardo and Marlo Pajardo.