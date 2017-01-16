Exec: Suroy-Suroy Sugbo great tool to promote Cebu

THE Suroy-Suroy Sugbo caravan is an effective tool in promoting the province of Cebu.

Edilberto Mendoza, president of the Cebu Association of Tour Operators (Cato), gave this description of the Suroy-Suroy and its importance in promoting the province locally and overseas.

“It has a great impact in Cebu’s tourism industry because it will highlight the destinations, which are not usually highlighted in our usual tourism promotions,” Mendoza said in a text message yesterday when asked about his take on the Suroy-Suroy Sugbo tours.

He said that the participating local government units could also benefit well from this project since when they would be visited (by these Suroy-Suroy guests), their economies would be highlighted and potential investments might be poured in.



Eight towns

Eight towns in southern Cebu will get the opportunity to highlight their economies to at least 80 local and foreign tourists, who will participate in this month’s Suroy-Suroy Sugbo “Southern Heritage” tour.

The tour starts on Jan. 18 and ends on Jan. 20.

Joselito “Boboi” Costas, Provincial Tourism officer, in an interview over the weekend said as of Saturday, the tour already booked 51 reservations out of their target of 80 participants, which would be accommodated in two buses.

Highlighting the theme of “Southern Heritage,” the Suroy-Suroy Sugbo participants will be treated to idyllic sites and historic landmarks, which include Spanish colonial structures such as churches, public buildings, houses and watchtowers.

Costas said the guests, mostly balikbayans, would be secured by local police throughout the tour.

From Carcar to Moalboal



The Suroy-Suroy Sugbo tour will visit the city of Carcar and the towns of Argao and Boljoon on the first day before staying over in Oslob for the night. On the second day, the tour will visit the towns of Santander, Samboan and Alegria, before staying in Badian or Moalboal, at the preference of the participants, for the second night.

The final day of the tour will have a stopover in Barili before going back to Carcar City for a pasalubong spree and heading back to the city.

The tour’s package rates range from P6,600 per head to P12,000 per head; and these include the accommodation, the meals, the giveaways and the fee for the tour guides.