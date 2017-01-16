Foreign visitors dock in Oslob

About 31 foreign visitors arrived safely in Oslob town in southern Cebu on board a colorum banca despite the heavy downpour and zero sea visibility, the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) Cebu station said yesterday.

PCG-Cebu Commander Dionlett Ampil told Cebu Daily News that a search and rescue operation was conducted after they received a text message stating that motor banca Two Brothers capsized.

“When we verified, we found out that the motor banca was safely docked in Barangay Poblacion, Oslob town,” Ampil said. The tourists came from Panglao, Bohol province.

Ampil said the foreigners panicked when the motor banca they rode on was repeatedly battered by strong waves about one kilometer away from Barangay Poblacion at 9 a.m. yesterday.

He said they have yet to complete the list of names of the passengers, crew and captain.

The heavy downpour was caused by the tail end of the cold front and a low pressure area within the vicinity of Kabasalan, Zamboanga Sibugay.

Ampil said they issued a marine violation report against the owner and crew of motor banca Two Brothers which is supposedly colorum.

He said the motor banca did not undergo pre-departure inspection.

“This means that they did not ask permission and clearance from the PCG to sail,” Ampil said.

The owner and crew were asked to submit documents on the case.

“Penalties will be imposed based on the gravity of the violation,” he said.

Though no gale warning was issued for Cebu yesterday, several trips were canceled due to the rain.

More than 500 passengers were stranded in the ports of Tinago, Hagnaya and Toledo, Ampil said.

Trips bound for San Carlos City (Negros Occidental), Bantayan Island and Tubigon (Bohol) were canceled due to the downpour.