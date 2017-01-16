Plan B: Indoor venue for Miss U swimwear competition

IF rains continue to pour today, plan B will be activated, that is, move the venue of the Miss Universe Swimwear Competition indoors.

“We have been preparing for Miss Universe for two months, and if the rain persists, we have to make a decision to transfer it to indoors,” said Arthur Lo, corporate liaison officer during a press briefing held at JPark Island Resort and Waterpark Cebu, Monday.

As of Saturday, two stages had been erected at the resort’s Abalone garden, meant to serve as the runway for the 87 Miss Universe candidates.

But they are also preparing for any contingencies.

The hotel’s Triton Ballroom, which can accommodate 600 people, is being eyed as the alternative venue for the swimwear presentation.

A technical team began moving LED screens into the ballroom, just in case the bad weather persists.

However, if the sun does shine today, the swimwear presentation will be held outdoors, as planned, at the Abalone garden.

Ren Orao, JPark marketing executive, announced last Saturday that the Miss Universe candidates will arrive in two batches, the first at 6 a.m. followed by the next batch at 8 a.m. today. They will be brought from the airport to the resort by five buses. The convoy, which will run at 25 kph, is expected to arrive at the resort within 32 minutes.

Reigning Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach will arrive on board a private plane with former Ilocos Sur governor, businessman Chavit Singson.

The swimwear presentation will start at 11 a.m. today and will gather all the 87 candidates in one place for the first time. Orao said right after the afternoon event, 16 candidates will go to Uniqlo store for a “Meet and Greet” event at SM Seaside City Cebu.

The one-day visit of the Miss Universe candidates is divided into three events: the swimwear presentation including the festive lunch, where Sinulog dancers will be performing, followed by the evening gala that will feature 20 local designers headed by the renowned designer Cary Santiago. A Havana DJ Party will conclude the swimwear

competition where half of the Miss Universe candidates have confirmed to stay overnight at JPark Island Resort and Waterpark Cebu. Twenty-eight candidates will be leaving tonight for Baguio City for another event.

Security

Meanwhile, mobile phone signals in some parts of Lapu-Lapu City will be shut down at certain hours today and tomorrow, as requested by the Police Regional Office to the National Telecommunications Commission (NTC).

Mobile phone signals in Lapu-Lapu City would be turned off starting 4 a.m. today until the swimwear presentation, which is set to start at 11 a.m., will be over.

Tomorrow, Jan. 18, mobile phone signals will again be shut down at 4 a.m. until all the candidates shall have left Cebu for Baguio City.

Police Regional Director Noli Taliño said the airport will also be placed under a no-fly zone during the arrival of the pageant candidates at around 5 a.m. on January 17, while the seas near JPark Island Resort and Waterpark is off limits to ships and other vessels.

The seas along Hilutongan and Mactan Channel will be secured by the Philippine Navy and the Philippine Coast Guard.

About 2,000 police and military were deployed in strategic locations at the Mactan Cebu International Airport and at the JPark Resort.

Taliño said all the candidates have close-in security personnel provided by the organizers and Camp Crame.

There will be no classes in Lapu-Lapu City on January 17 to give way to students to witness and welcome the candidates. Around 30,000 of them will be lining the streets to cheer and welcome the candidates as they pass by.