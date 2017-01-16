Restobar’s business permit disapproved

THE business permit application of the restobar along Juana Osmeña Street, whose blaring music was turned off by Mayor Tomas Osmeña because of rowdy post-Sinulog street partying, was disapproved by the mayor with a big “NO” in red ink, written on where his signature would have been.

The reason? It turned its sound system back on after the mayor left.

“Backflip Resto, the bar that thought it would be cute to turn the music back up after I left, is also going to lose its business permit tomorrow. I hope the extra revenue was worth it!” Osmeña posted on his Facebook page together with a picture of the business permit application.

Osmeña was accompanied by soldiers belonging to the Marine Brigade Reserve Battalion to Juana Osmeña St. near Baseline after receiving reports that the crowd there was becoming rowdy.

Backflip Restobar is owned by a certain Rache Anne Montegrande.

Parking Area

Century Plaza also got the ire of the mayor.

“The management of Century Plaza is going to have to explain why they shouldn’t have their building permit cancelled for violating the Building Code. They illegally closed

off their parking lot, less than 24 hours after I specifically warned them not to. This is the highest traffic area in the highest traffic time of the year. One Mango Ave. complied, why couldn’t they?” Osmeña said in his FB page.

“This moronic idea literally endangered lives. Because the parking lot was closed, cars had to park in the street. Because of that, other cars had a hard time passing by, especially with all the people. An ambulance was stuck in place for 40 minutes, because some greedy businessman wanted to make more money by using the parking lot for extra tables,” read Osmeña’s FB post.

The area around Juana Osmeña Street and General Maxilom Avenue has gained notoriety over the past years as hotspots for wild post-Sinulog street parties, causing heavy traffic, harm to passersby, as well as damage to properties every Sinulog.

The mayor posted photos on his FB page of his visit to Juana Osmeña last Sunday after receiving reports of a rowdy and unruly crowd composed of many drunk people including minors.

Loud Music

He warned the bar owners and other establishments to keep down their music and control their crowd so as not to disturb other people, avoid traffic congestion and ensure everyone’s safety.

But a few hours later, around 11 p.m., the mayor posted an update stating he received reports from police, who stood back and observed the situation in observance of maximum tolerance, of loud music being turned back on a few minutes after he and the soldiers left.

Meanwhile, Police Regional Office director Chief Supt. Noli Taliño said revelers were among their concerns during the Sinulog Mardi Gras.

“Nasanay ang mga tao na after ng Sinulog Grand Parade, deretso sila sa street parties. Inuman sa mga parking areas (The people have been used to holding street parties and drinking in parking areas right after the Sinulog Grand Parade),” he said.

He said they were able to stop some street parties.

Two revelers were apprehended by the Fuente Police for being unruly during the night of the Sinulog Mardi Gras.

“They were drunk when they were brought here,” said PO3 Clifton Manogura in Cebuano.

Sinulog next year

The mayor vowed to clear the reputation of Juana Osmeña and Aboitiz Streets as well as Gen. Maxilom Avenue as hotspots for wild parties during the Sinulog Festival.

“Of course (we will be implementing stricter policies next year). It will be a step less than martial law. No liquor. No liquor around that area (Juana Osmeña Street),” Osmeña told reporters.

He may again ask for a shutdown of cell sites if threats of terror attacks continue.

“You know what, we cannot make that decision right now. We don’t know what’s going to happen. But I’m not going to compromise the safety of everyone. Because bombing is targeting women and children, not the mayor. They’re not targeting me. They’re not targeting the police. They’re targeting helpless people,” said Osmeña.