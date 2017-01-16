Sinulog crowd left 155 tons of garbage

After last Sunday’s Sinulog festival, the estimated 1.5 million people, who attended the event, also left hundreds of tons of garbage on Cebu City’s streets.

According to the Department of Public Services (DPS), they were able to gather 155 tons of garbage from 5 p.m. on Sunday until 6 a.m. on Monday.

But DPS assistant head John Paul Gelasque said yesterday that this year’s volume of garbage after the Sinulog was lesser compared to previous years were they recorded

around 200 tons of garbage after every Sinulog celebration.

He also assured that the tons of garbage left by the Sinulog crowd and revelers did not worsen the floods which hit Cebu due to the hours long rains which started in wee hours of Monday morning.

“The garbage did not worsen the flood since we finished cleaning at around 5am, before the rains started,” said Gelasque.

He said that the bulk of the tons of garbage collected were Cebu City urban areas like near the Basilica Minore del Santo Niño, Cebu City Hall, Colon St., Legaspi St.,

Fuente Osmeña Circle, Mango Ave. and the Baseline area.

According to the Cebu City Transportation Office (CCTO), the nonstop rains yesterday flooded downtown areas of the city.

These included Colon St., Junquera St., Bonifacio St., Lopez Jaena St., Manalili St., Jakosalem St., MJ Cuenco Ave. and T. Padilla among others.

CCTO operations chief Francisco Ouano also said that Barangay Bacayan and Nasipit in Barangay Talamban.

He said though that roads were still passable even with the floods.