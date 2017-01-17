Cebuanos welcome Miss U candidates with festive spirit

Not even the gloomy weather could dampen the festive spirit of the Cebuanos as they welcomed the 86 candidates of the 65th Miss Universe pageant at the Jpark Island Resort and Waterpark here.

As early as 6 a.m., students and teachers from different high schools in Lapu-Lapu City lined up along the streets where the candidates would pass by. They brought with them colorful flaglets and balloons.

Several students wore Miss Universe crowns made of cardboard.

Schools “represented” different countries and they took this seriously by wearing the national costumes of the countries they represent.

Cultural dancers, hotel staff, event organizers and media personnel awaited the arrival of the candidates at the Jpark lobby.

At 7:45 a.m., the first two buses carrying some of the candidates arrived.

Dancers performed the traditional Sinulog dance as the strong drumbeat led the rhythm of the welcome entourage.

One by one, candidates entered the resort, waved and smiled as the Cebuanos welcomed them with cheers and applause.