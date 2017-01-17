Miss Universe swimwear competition moved indoors

The dark skies and intermittent rains prompted organizers to move the Miss Universe swimwear presentation indoors.

Ren Orao, marketing executive of Jpark Island Resort and Waterpark Cebu, said they were moving the venue from the outdoor Abalone garden to the resort’s Triton Ballroom that could accommodate 600 people.

The swimwear presentation was scheduled to take place at 11 a.m. on Tuesday.

Two stages had been put up at the Abalone Garden to serve as runway for the 87 candidates.

But it had been raining in Cebu since Monday spawned by a low pressure area, prompting the organizers to go to “Plan B,” Triton Ballroom.The Miss Universe candidates came in batches on board buses.

At least 67 candidates had already arrived including Miss Philippines Maxine Medina.

The last 20 candidates were expected to arrive by 10 a.m. Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach would fly in on board a private plane with former Ilocos Sur governor Chavit Singson, one of the partners of the pageant.