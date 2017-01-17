Arnold Vegafria is new franchise owner of Miss World Philippines

MISS WORLD Philippines has a new franchise owner—talent manager Arnold Vegafria, who made the announcement in an Instagram post Sunday night.

This after former beauty queen Cory Quirino announced that she was letting go of the Miss World Philippines franchise.

“I am very happy to have been awarded the exclusive license for the Miss World and Mr. World pageants in the Philippines,” Vegafria said in his Instagram post.

He also thanked the Miss World Organization for the trust.

“Thank you Julia Morley and Steve Douglas for your trust and confidence! With your support and guidance, I can assure you that we will continue to live up to the prestige and honor that Miss World Organization deserves–not just in the Philippines but across the world,” he said.

Quirino had earlier said she was giving up the franchise for “personal and business reasons.”

“I have decided to relinquish the license of Miss World Philippines for both personal and business reasons,” Quirino said in a text message sent to the Inquirer.

The announcement came as preparations are in full swing for the Miss Universe preparations, starting off with the swimwear competition scheduled today at JPark Island Resort and Waterpark Cebu in Mactan.

Quirino thanked those who supported her endeavor the past six years she was in-charge of the Miss World Philippines franchise.

“Thank you for supporting me all these six years, and for being part of our challenges and victories. I will never forget you,” she added.

Quirino’s CQ Global Quest Inc. held the country’s franchise of Miss World since 2011. Prior to that, the franchise was owned by Bibinibing Pilipinas Charities Inc. starting in 1992.

Under Quirino, the country’s first ever Miss World was crowned–actress and model Megan Young who brought home the title in 2013.

From 2011 to 2016, all of Quirino’s wards placed in the pageant, starting with Gwendoline Ruais, who almost bagged the crown with a second-place finish. Queneerich Rehman made it to the top 8 in 2012, while 2014 bet Valerie Weigmann advanced to the Top 25.

Hillarie Danielle Parungao garnered a top 10 spot in 2015, while Catriona Gray finished fourth in December last year.