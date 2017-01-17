Search for article

CHANNELING DEGAS AND MATISSE

SHARES:

11:13 AM January 17th, 2017

Recommended
By: Gerard Pareja, January 17th, 2017 11:13 AM
Maribago II

Maribago II

There is nothing ground-breaking about Pierre Marie Brisson’s work. However, if you allow yourself to be seduced by the hues and textures of his collage, you will feel
the reverberations of creative spirits past.

For it seems that Brisson has tasked himself into channeling the energy of great artists, fellow Frenchmen Edgar Degas and Henri Matisse.

Degas, the reluctant Parisian co-founder of the Impressionist movement was famous in the late 1800s for his paintings of dancers in motion as well as what the critics call “psychologically complex” nudes.

Flamenco

Flamenco

Matisse, from the northern part of France, considered one of the giants of modern art, founded Fauvism but is probably more remembered for his
cut-outs, which he made during the 1940s.

Brisson from Orleans, France, celebrates Degas dancers and Matisse cut-outs in his collage and mixed media works. Brisson says the use of cut-outs opens the door of possibilities for him as an artist.

Maribago I

Maribago I

He also likes the textures that they provide to his works.

Brisson’s Maribago series (attributing to the place in Mactan where he did them) was the first exhibit at the Pig & Palm in MSY Tower in Cebu Business Park.

Succumbing to the slow leisurely life he experienced here in Cebu, he simply titled many of his paintings “Maribago” and “Little Maribago.”

Disclaimer: Comments do not represent the views of INQUIRER.net. We reserve the right to exclude comments which are inconsistent with our editorial standards. FULL DISCLAIMER

For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.