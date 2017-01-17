Sixteen vessels barred from travel

SIXTEEN vessels in Cebu were not allowed to sail on Tuesday after the Mactan office of the state weather bureau Pagasa issued a gale warning for Cebu, Bohol and Siquijor.

Commander Dionlett Ampil of the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) Cebu station said these vessels were bound for Bantayan Island (northern Cebu), San Carlos (Negros Occidental), Tubigon (Bohol), Camotes Island (CEbu) and Ormoc (Leyte).

“Vessels which are 250 gross tons and below are not allowed to sail. To those 250 gross tons and above, they can also cancel their trips if waves are really rough,” Ampil said.

More than 500 passengers were stranded at the ports of Hagnaya (San Remigio), Toledo City, Tinago and Danao City. The gale warning and light to moderate rains experienced in Cebu today are due to the tail-end of the cold front.

The cold front is caused by the overlapping of warm and cold winds in the upper latitude. As of 11 a.m. Tuesday, the low pressure area at the east northeast of Zamboanga City has dissipated.