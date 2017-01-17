Sinulog policy violations: City to ask 17 establishments to explain

At least 17 business establishments along the Sinulog Grand Parade will be asked by Cebu City Hall to explain why they violated the city’s policies last Sunday.

Cebu City Councilor Dave Tumulak, deputy mayor on police matters, said that the city would be sending notices to these establishments asking them to explain their side.

One of the rules imposed by the city during the Sinulog Grand Parade was that business should not use their parking spaces as an extension of their businesses.

ADVERTISEMENT

They were prohibited from putting up tables outside their establishments as well; putting up big speakers and blaring loud music; as well as selling liquor within the route.

“If they are proven to have violated these policies, their businesses will be suspended for 30 days,” Tumulak said.

At the same time, he added that he would be proposing an ordinance to strictly and totally ban liquor along Gen. Maxilom Ave., Juana Osmeña St. and Ramos St. during the Sinulog.