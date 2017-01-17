Another ‘bomb joker’ nabbed

A 25-year-old man was arrested by police for allegedly making a bomb joke at the Cebu South Bus Terminal (CSBT) past 10 a.m. on Tuesday.

Joel Guillera, a native of Dipolog City, allegedly told the security guard at CSBT’s entrance that his backpack bag contained a bomb.

He was immediately brought by the guard to the security office.

ADVERTISEMENT

Guillera, together with 15 other friends, was heading to southern Cebu together with 14 other friends.

CBST officers then called a policeman who arrested the suspect, said PO2 Raymundo Amacna, desk offcier of the Carbon Police Station.

Charges for violating Presidential Decree 1727 or commonly known as the Bomb Joke Law will be filed against the suspect.

Guillera was detained at the detention cell of the Carbon Police Station pending the filing of charges against him.

When interrogated by the police, Guillera said he did not intend to cause panic.

“Nag-joke ra kuno siya. (He said he was just making a joke),” said Amacna, relaying what the suspect told them.