Cebuana Garces eyes stint in big tourneys this year

Promising Cebuana taekwondo star Nica Garces has her goals set for this year.

The 17 year old from the National University Bulldogs said that she is hoping to be selected again by the Philippine National Team to compete in various tournaments outside the country.

She said that she is hoping to make the cut in competitions like the World Championships, Sourtheast Asian Games, and the Korea Open, where she recently won a silver medal.

Garces is already a member of the Philippine National Pool but the Philippine Taekwondo Association (PTA) will still evaluate who are those going to represent the Philippine colors.