Miss Universe 2016 candidates visit SM Seaside City Cebu

CEBU CITY–Twelve of 86 Miss Universe candidates visited SM Seaside City Cebu at the South Road Properties (SRP) in Cebu City on Tuesday afternoon.

These were delegates from Argentina, the Bahamas, Czech Republic, Georgia, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Namibia, Romania, Singapore, Slovak Republic, and Venezuela.

The pageant beauties were welcomed by global casual apparel brand, Uniqlo, at their store located on the mall’s upper ground floor.

They arrived at 5:15 p.m. and proceeded to change into Uniqlo’s new Spring-Summer collection, which they later on modeled for local press and bloggers.

The candidates appeared in the brand’s latest offering of denim pants, cotton crew neck shirts, and jackets.

Uniqlo chief operations officer Katsumi Kubota gave the welcome remarks.

They stayed for more than 10 minutes inside the store because they also had to visit Forever 21 and Flawless, also at the same mall.

At around 6:30 p.m., they were expected to be on their way back to Jpark Island Resort and Waterpark in Lapu-Lapu City where they were staying and the pageant’s swimwear presentation was held at noon.

They would join other candidates in a gala party.