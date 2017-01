A female drug suspect was fatally shot by two motorcycle-riding assailants in Barangay Tagbuaya, Tuburan town, Cebu before noon last Monday.

Maricel Ylanan, a 34-year-old resident of Barangay Cinco, Tuburan, was headed home when she was ambushed along the road by two unidentified men wearing ski masks.

PO3 Camelo Sapra of the Tuburan police precinct said Ylanan didn’t surrender to police during their Oplan Tokhang.

The habal-habal driver, who witnessed the ambush, was unharmed.