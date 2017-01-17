Celebrating Sinulog: Dance, sing, dance

January 17th, 2017 10:38 PM
The Asturias contingent’s performance is enough for a 5th place trophy in the Ritual Presentation of the Free
Interpretation category during the Sinulog Grand Parade on Jan. 15, 2017. (CDN PHOTO/ROBERT DEJON)
The Lumad Basakanon contingent of Barangay Basak San Nicolas performs their patented street dance routines during the Sinulog Grand Parade on Jan. 15, 2017. (CDN PHOTO/LITO TECSON)
Dancers take to the stage as the audience at the grandstand wait for the announcement of the winning contingents. (CDN PHOTO/JUNJIE MENDOZA)
A fireworks display lights up the night sky at the Ayala Business Park, a few hours after the close of the Sinulog Grand Parade on Jan. 15, 2017. Earlier at the Cebu City Sports Center. (CDN PHOTO/TONEE DESPOJO)
A group of teenagers splashes beer and water among themselves and passersby as their mini-party starts to get out of hand on Jan. 15, 2017. (CDN PHOTO/NORMAN MENDOZA)
Winners. Kristina Casandra Dilao, Genevive Roche Flores and Niña Bridgette Cabigas, interpret the Gugmang Maka… which won the Huni sa Kasingkasing Love Song Open Genre of the 37th Cebu Pop Music Festival on Jan. 13, 2017. The trio also bagged the Best Interpreter award in the musicfest. Russel Alegado composed the winning song while Ronil Vincent Watin wrote its lyrics. (CDN PHOTO/CHRISTIAN MANINGO)
Fire dancers give the Sinulog Grand Parade spectators at the CCSC a spectacular fire dancing performance on Jan. 15, 2017. (CDN PHOTO/JUNJIE MEDOZA)
Heavy rain does not stop the Cofradia del Sto. Niño dancers from offering a Sinulog dance after the reenactment of the first Mass, baptism and wedding at the Basilica Minore del Santo Niño de Cebu pilgrim center on Jan. 14, 2017, the eve of the Sinulog Festival. (CDN PHOTO/JUNJIE MENDOZA)
Cebu Archbishop Jose Palma blesses the images of the Santo Niño and his mother Our Lady of Guadalupe after their arrival at Pier 1, Cebu, which followed the fluvial procession in the morning of Saturday, Jan. 14, 2017. (CDN PHOTO/JUNJIE MENDOZA)
Devotees wave to the Holy Child as it is being brought inside the Basilica Minore del Santo Niño Pilgrim Center for the reenactment of the first Mass, baptism and wedding on Jan. 14, 2017. (CDN PHOTO/JUNJIE MENDOZA)
The image of the Señor Santo Niño is being loaded to a “galleon” for the Mactan Channel fluvial procession on Jan. 14, 2017. (CDN PHOTO/LITO TECSON)
PROCESSION/JAN 14,2017: Thousands join the foot procession of the Sto Nino. (CDN PHOTO/TONEE DESPOJO)
The “galleon” that carries the image of the Señor Santo Niño ride leads the vessels that pass under the Marcelo Fernan Bridge, which links mainland Cebu to Mactan Island, during the Sinulog Festival’s fluvial procession along Mactan Channel on Jan. 14, 2017. (CDN PHOTO/LITO TECSON)