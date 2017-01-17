Tumulak drafts Sinulog ordinance to formally ban liquor and drunks

THE city’s warning not to sell liquor along the parade route may need a boost in next year’s Sinulog celebration as violations were found to be rampant this year.

Cebu City Councilor Dave Tumulak, deputy mayor on police matters, disclosed that by Sinulog 2018, people might as well expect that those selling liquor and even the drunk will be penalized by City Hall. An ordinance to strictly ban the selling of alcoholic drinks along the Sinulog Grand Parade route every third Sunday of January is now being mulled by Tumulak.

“Just to be sure so that our Philippine National Police can enforce the ordinance because that’s what we found out as a loophole,” Tumulak said.

“We just requested them not to sell liquor, not to put up additional tables outside their establishments, but the establishments did not heed our requests,” he added.

Tumulak will endorse a list of at least 17 establishments along the grand parade route which failed to heed the mayor’s request not to sell liquor.

The establishments will be called to explain their side after violating some of Mayor Tomas Osmeña’s policies during the festivities, Tumulak said. The Sinulog ordinance to be drafted by Tumulak will be submitted to the Cebu City Council next month so that it can be passed within the year and later enforced in Sinulog 2018. The councilor will propose a fine of P5,000 and the revocation of the establishment’s business permit for six months if found violating the ordinance.

Gen. Maxilom Ave. near Mango Square, Juana Osmeña St. and F. Ramos St. were cited as areas notorious for selling liquor to Sinulog partygoers, regardless of age.

The huge crowds that gather to party end up congesting the streets and getting rowdy. While roving the area last Sunday, Tumulak noted that 16 restaurants and bars and a building violated the city’s different policies for the grand parade either by selling liquor, using parking spaces to put up additional tables to extend their business, or putting up huge speakers to play loud music.

Many were in violation of not just one but several, if not all, of the city’s policies.

Except for Backflip Restobar, along Juana Osmeña St., which was specifically mentioned by the mayor on a Facebook post for failing to heed his order to turn off their blaring sound system, Tumulak refused to mention the other 16 alleged violators pending their side.

“This week, we will send them notices. They will be asked to explain why they violated the city’s policies. Thankfully, there were no major incidents last Sunday. If ever there were, they can also be held liable because they encouraged the youth and put them at risk,” Tumulak said.

Tumulak added that if these establishments are found guilty of violating any of the mayor’s policies, a 30-day suspension of their business permits will be imposed.

Aside from issuing the order, city officials, including Osmeña and Tumulak, went around bars and restaurants along the parade route, the night before the Sinulog festival, to remind them not to put up additional tables in their parking lots and open spaces. They were also told not to sell liquor on the streets.

Yet many establishments failed to cooperate, said Tumulak.

Officials are, however, pleased with four businesses in the area that heeded their call for cooperation in order to stage an orderly Sinulog parade.

Alejandro’s Crispy Pata and Handuraw Pizza along Juana Osmeña St., and J. Avenue Bar and Lyrics Restobar located in Mango Square obeyed all the city’s directives.