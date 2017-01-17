Cagayan de Oro declares state of calamity

Cagayan de Oro City was placed under state of calamity by local officials early yesterday after a massive flooding in the city spawned by two weather disturbances.

“City council declared a state of calamity in Cagayan de Oro City after holding an emergency session at 1 a.m. today, Jan. 17, 2017,” the local government of Cagayan de Oro posted on its Facebook page.

A low pressure area and the tail-end of a cold front caused heavy flooding on Monday in Cagayan de Oro City and other parts of Misamis Oriental.

Classes in preschool, elementary and high school were suspended in Cagayan de Oro City yesterday due to the rains and floods. Classes in the college level will depend on the discretion of the school heads.

Forced evacuation was also carried out in the villages of Tumpagon, Pigsag-an, Lumbia, Tuburan, Pagalungan, Sansimon, Iponan, Blua, Pagatpat and Canitoan.

Code Red was also raised over Iponan River by local officials, prompting forced evacuation.

In Bohol, the villages of Poblacion Ondol, Villadolid, Jimilian, Villaflor, Camayaan, Gotozon, Canlasid and Ugpong were inundated by floods on Monday afternoon, even reaching up to waist-deep.

In Leyte, the floods triggered the suspension of classes and work in government offices in Tacloban City and six towns. Hundreds were evacuated from their homes.

As of 3 a.m. yesterday, floods have started to subside in some major roads of Cagayan de Oro City, according to the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office.

As of midday yesterday, the state weather bureau said that moderate to occasionally heavy rains were still expected over Visayas and Northern Mindanao and Caraga due to a tail-end of a cold front.

The LPA last spotted east northeast of Zamboanga has dissipated, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said.