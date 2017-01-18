Clearing operations continue in Busay

As of 11 a.m., a backhoe continues to remove huge slabs of cement, which used to be part of a retaining wall along a highway in Sitio Garaje, Barangay Busay, Cebu City.

A portion of the retaining wall collapsed on nine parked passenger jeepneys after a landslide occurred in the area past 2 a.m. on Wednesday.

No one was reported hurt.

The jeepneys, which plied the Plaza Housing route, usually parked in the area overnight.

Radio reports said some people usually sleep inside the vehicles but luckily, no one was inside when the incident happened as the cold weather prevented them from sleeping there.

The soil and debris blocked the road leading to Sitio Roosevelt, Lantaw Restaurant and Temple of Leah, a popular tourist site.

