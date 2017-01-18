Search for article

Clearing operations continue in Busay

SHARES:

By:

@santinoCDN

12:21 PM January 18th, 2017

Recommended
By: Jose Santino S. Bunachita, January 18th, 2017 12:21 PM
A backhoe clears out an area hit by a landslide in Sitio Garaje in Barangay Busay, Cebu City on Wednesday. (CDN PHOTO/ JOSE SANTINO S. BUNACHITA)

Clearing operations continue in an area where a landslide took place in Sitio Garaje in Barangay Busay, Cebu City on Wednesday. (CDN PHOTO/ JOSE SANTINO S. BUNACHITA)

As of 11 a.m., a backhoe continues to remove huge slabs of cement, which used to be part of a retaining wall along a highway in Sitio Garaje, Barangay Busay, Cebu City.

A portion of the retaining wall collapsed on nine parked passenger jeepneys after a landslide occurred in the area past 2 a.m. on Wednesday.

No one was reported hurt.

The jeepneys, which plied the Plaza Housing route, usually parked in the area overnight.

Radio reports said some people usually sleep inside the vehicles but luckily, no one was inside when the incident happened as the cold weather prevented them from sleeping there.

The soil and debris blocked the road leading to Sitio Roosevelt, Lantaw Restaurant and Temple of Leah, a popular tourist site.

(READ: Landslide hits mountain barangay in Cebu City)

Disclaimer: Comments do not represent the views of INQUIRER.net. We reserve the right to exclude comments which are inconsistent with our editorial standards. FULL DISCLAIMER

For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.