Clearing operations continue in Busay

As of 11 a.m., a backhoe continues to remove huge slabs of cement, which used to be part of the retaining wall along the highway in Sitio Garaje, Barangay Busay, Cebu City.

Portions of the retaining wall fell on parked jeepneys after a landslide occurred in the area past 2 a.m. on Wednesday.

The nine jeepneys were reduced to crumpled pieces of scrap metal following the incident. No one was reported hurt.

The PUJs, which plied the Plaza Housing route, usually parked there overnight.

Radio reports said there were people who usually slept inside the vehicles.But on Tuesday, no one stayed inside due to the cold weather.

The soil and debris blocked the road leading to Sitio Roosevelt, Lantaw Restaurant and Temple of Leah, a popular tourist site.

